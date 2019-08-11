ShoreRivers Hosts 15th Annual Ride for Clean Rivers

by

On Sunday, September 15, ShoreRivers will host the 15th Annual Ride for Clean Rivers. Ride the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s Counties in support of ShoreRivers’ work for clean waterways. This is a great way to bring summer to a close surrounded by friends, family, and fellow community members. Register at shorerivers.org/events before September 9 to guarantee an event tee-shirt! Riders are also encouraged to join teams and create their own fundraising pages to boost support for their participation from others.

Cyclers of all ages and levels are welcome to register for 20-mile, 35-mile, or 62-mile (metric century) routes. All routes begin and end at Chesapeake College and include SAG support and rest stops with food and drink. The metric ride will kickoff at 8:00 am and the 35-mile and 20-mile send-off will follow at 10:00 am. Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a BBQ lunch and live music by “Fog After Midnight.”

ShoreRivers looks forward to continued support from the community for this year’s event. Whether enjoying a Sunday bike ride, riding with friends, or promoting a business, this event is about coming together. It is not too late to create a team or sign up to join ShoreRivers in support of cleaner, healthier rivers.

Thank you to ShoreRivers Marquee SponsorDock Street Foundation, as well as Agency of Record, Bay Imprint, Bike Doctor, Blessings Environmental Concepts, The Brewer’s Art, Chesapeake 4-H Club, Chesapeake College, Easton Family YMCA, Ecotone Ecological Restoration, ThinkMakeBuild,and S.E.W. Friel.

All proceeds go toward ShoreRivers’ science-based education, restoration, and water quality monitoring programs. For more information, please contact Rebekah Hock at rhock@shorerivers.org or 443.385.0511 extension 206.

ShoreRivers will also host the Run for Clean Rivers in Chestertown during Sultana Downrigging. Participants may walk or run a 5K or 10-mile course to support ShoreRivers. The event will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 9am-12pm at Wilmer Park in Chestertown, MD. Register online at shorerivers.org/events or on the day of the race.

5K Run/Walk: $35 before October 26

10-Miler: $60 before October 26

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.

