Haven Ministries Golf Tournament 2019: Putting a Roof Over Homelessness

by

Haven Ministries will again host its 3rd Annual Haven Ministries Golf Tournament on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Prospect Bay Country Club. The event benefits Haven Ministries housing assistance programs, including its Emergency Winter Shelter located at Kent Island United Methodist Church from October through April; its Street Outreach to respond to individuals and families experiencing a housing crisis; and its Resource Center, located in the basement of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church that is open to the public. Funds are often used to assist with housing situations in order to avoid the risk of homelessness. For five years, Haven Ministries has been focusing efforts in the Kent Island area in order to operate a housing assistance program there.

The scenic Prospect Bay golf course is located at 311 Prospect Bay Drive West, in Grasonville, MD. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and Shotgun Start at 9 a.m. It will be Captain’s Choice format. The price per player is $125 and includes Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls, Continental Breakfast, Complimentary Beverages on the Course, Lunch in the Clubhouse, and Prizes. Prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Top 3 Teams, Longest Drive Men & Women, Closest to the Pin Men & Women, Special Hole-in-one Contest, Door Prizes, 50/50 Drawing and more.

Photo: Last year’s participants in the 2018 Haven Ministries Golf Tournament: Putting a Roof Over Homelessness. (Bottom left) Denise Klotzbucher, Janet Crutchley (bottom right), Ceil Morris (top left), and Shirley Kappler (top right).

The Haven Advantage Package is valued at $10 per golfer and includes: 1 Mulligan, 1 Move up to Forward Tee and 1 Hand Toss a.k.a. “Hand Wedge.” Extra Mulligans are available for $5 each per player.

The premier event sponsors include Construction Services and Supply, the Roof Center, the American Legion Post 278 with support from VFW, Reedy Electrical, and Delmarva Power – an Exelon Company. Haven Ministries Business Partners supporting the event include the following: Diamond Level: Island Furniture Studio, Increte, and BAAR; Sapphire Level: Bay Times, Wye Conference Center, What’s Up Media, and PNC Bank; Platinum Level: The Roof Center, Safe at Home Senior Care, Construction Services and Supply, and Prospect Bay: Gold Level: Harris Crab House, Riley Custom Homes, Swan Cove Salon, The Narrows, Tri Gas & Oil, Waterman Realty, Homeland Title & Escrow, Hemingway’s Restaurant, Range and Reef, and The Shore Update; Silver Level: Chesapeake Hearing Centers, Holiday Inn Express, Island Dental Studio, Island Flooring, Lundberg Builders, McCrone, Miltec, Realty Navigator, Shore United Bank, U.S. Health Care, Rotary Kent Island, KRM Development, Kari Anderson for Oceans Lending, Serr.Biz LLC, Rodan & Fields- Salisbury, and Shore Sign; Bronze Level: Blue Heron Catering, Chesapeake Chef Services, Chesa Del Crier, Capriotti’s -Chester, Joseph w. McCartin Insurance, Computer Island, Island Athletic, Legal Shield, Maid Healthy, Rodan & Fields, Cari Healy Hair, Chesapeake Think Tank, Linda Prochaska, Bob Gosselin Photography, Bella Rose Medi, Visiting Angels, Jenny Spencer -Mary Kay, Barbara Martin, KI Minuteman Press, Kentmorr Restaurant, First Home Mortgage, and The Winery.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Taryn Chase at 410-490-0925. For further information or to register for the tournament, visit haven-ministries.org.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter located at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Stevensville, a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, the Haven Ministries Food Pantries at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown.