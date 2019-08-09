UM Shore Regional Health Board Officers, Members Announced

by

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) has announced its Board of Directors and officers, effective July 1, 2019.

Leading the Board as chairman is Keith McMahan of Caroline County. McMahan is chairman and CEO of Tri-Gas & Oil Company, a 56-year old propane, petroleum and transportation company based in Federalsburg, Md. and serving the Mid-Atlantic region. McMahan served on the former Shore Health System Board 2008-2013 and has served on the UM SRH Board since 2013. He also is a member of the UM Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, which he joined in 1995 and has served as secretary since 2009. He also serves as a director for Provident State Bank and as a board member and past chairman of the National Propane Gas Association.

McMahan is actively involved in St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Denton, Maryland, and is a member of C12, a Christian CEO roundtable and advisory group.

Richard Loeffler serves the Board as vice chairman and chairs the Strategic Planning Committee. A resident of Dorchester County, Loeffler is a business consultant for the Maryland Small Business Development Center and has served a variety of community and civic organizations, including as president of the Dorchester County Library, as a member of the Cambridge Economic Steering Committee and on the boards of Sailwinds Park, Inc. and the Cambridge Elks 1272.

Serving as treasurer is JoAnne Hahey, certified public accountant and chief financial officer, UM SRH. Hahey came to UM SRH in April, 2014 after 23 years at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, including seven years as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Robert A. Frank, senior vice president of operations for UM SRH, has joined the Board as secretary. Frank came to UM SRH in 2014 from Weirton Medical Center in Weirton, West Virginia, where he was vice president and chief financial officer. Previously, he served more than three decades with Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where his last role was executive vice president and

chief operating officer.

“UM Shore Regional Health is fortunate to have the diverse talent, knowledge and experience of these leaders and Board members who are dedicated to the advancement of health care in the five county region we serve,” says Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “I look forward to their leadership and contributions as we expand and enhance our patient care programs and services.”

In addition to these officers, UM SRH Board members include: John Ashworth, interim president and CEO, University of Maryland Medical System; Charles Capute; Art Cecil III; Kathleen Deoudes; Marlene Feldman; Wayne L. Gardner, Sr.; Wayne Howard; Ona Kareiva, MD; Ken Kozel; Charles B. MacLeod; David Milligan; Eugene Newmeier, DO; William B. Noll; Stephen Satchell; Samuel T. Shoge; Thomas Stauch, MD; and Glenn L. Wilson.