Compass Regional Hospice Nurse Receives Caregiver Award

Cathy Willis, an RN Case Manager with Compass Regional Hospice, is the most recent recipient of the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Hospice Caregivers Award.

Willis was nominated by a multiple patients’ family members to recognize her for going above and beyond in the care that she provides.

Each staff member of Compass Regional Hospice is committed to the mission, which is to provide “care on your terms” to individuals and their families through comprehensive, professional and compassionate end‐of‐life care and grief support.

Willis was singled out for the care she provided to the nominators’ loved ones. As a nurse, Willis has been caring for patients at Compass Regional Hospice since 2013.

Photo: From left are Kirk Helfenbein of Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home; Heather Guerieri, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Regional Hospice; RN Cathy Willis of Compass Regional Hospice; and Chris Fontana of Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home.

One Hospice Caregivers Award nominator wrote, “Nurse Cathy was very helpful and supportive during my mom’s hospice care. I could tell that she genuinely cared about my mom and for the worked that she does.”

The quarterly Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Hospice Caregivers Award is open to physicians, nurses, social workers, bereavement counselors, hospice aides, chaplains, administrative staff and volunteers of Compass Regional Hospice who care for patients in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.

To learn more about Compass Regional Hospice and the various services available, please contact 443-262-4100 or info@compassregionalhospice.org.

Compass Regional Hospice

Since 1985, Compass Regional Hospice has been dedicated to supporting people of all ages living with a serious illness, and those learning to cope following the death of a loved one. Today, the organization is a regional provider of palliative care, hospice care, and grief support in Queen Anne’s, Kent, and Caroline counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential centers in Centreville and Chestertown, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. Grief support services are offered to families of all patients, as well as to children and adults in the community who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Compass Regional Hospice is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland, and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass Regional Hospice, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.