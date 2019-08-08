Academy Art Museum Announces September Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Amze Emmons: Pattern Drift

Through September 30, 2019

Free Art Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

Amze Emmons is a Philadelphia-based, multi-disciplinary artist with a background in drawing and printmaking. His images evoke a sense of magical/minimal realism inspired by architectural illustration, comic books, cartoon language, information graphics, news footage, consumer packaging, and instruction manuals. An exhibition publication will accompany the show and serve as a catalogue raisonné of his oeuvre to date. The exhibition was conceived and curated by the Academy Art Museum and will travel to the Ross Art Museum, at Ohio Wesleyan University. Amze Emmons will serve as the Museum’s second Artist-in-Residence at the time of his exhibition. Details on educational and other special programming will be available on academyartmuseum.org.

James Turrell: Mapping Spaces

Through September 30, 2019

Free Art Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

For over half a century, the American artist James Turrell has worked directly with light and space to create artworks that engage viewers with the limits and wonder of human perception. Turrell’s group of prints, Mapping Spaces, was created in 1987 as Chambers and Cross Sections of the Roden Crater. Located in the Painted Desert region of Northern Arizona, Roden Crater is an unprecedented large-scale artwork created within a volcanic cinder cone by light and space and the culmination of the artist’s lifelong research in the field of human visual and psychological perception. Roden Crater is a controlled environment for the experience and contemplation of light. The Academy Art Museum acquired the portfolio of five color etchings with aquatint, photo-etching, soft-ground and dry point, in 2018.

Heather Harvey: The Thin Place

Through September 30, 2019

Free Art Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.

Visual artist Heather Harvey, Associate Professor and Chair of Art + Art History at Washington College in Chestertown, MD, works at the overlap between objective and subjective experience. Her studio practice includes night walks to collect trash inadvertently left by others; what she calls “urban beachcombing.” These materials, regarded by most as worthless and unsightly, are incorporated in order to draw out their inherent significance, beauty, and strangeness. This will be the first exhibition of her work within the community where most of her materials were gathered.

GAMELATRON @ AAM: Bodyphones

From September 2019

Open daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Museum Front Yard

Bodyphones is an immersive installation by Aaron Taylor Kuffner (1975), an American-born conceptual artist, based in New York. The artwork’s mission is to expand the legacy and creative cultural power of the traditional Indonesian instrument called the gamelan. Kuffner uses exhibitions of the Gamelatrons to create sanctuaries both in public and private spaces. He views the body of the work as an offering to the observer.

LECTURES

Kittredge-Wilson Speaker Series

Lecture and Book Signing

From Celestial to Terrestrial Timekeeping: Clockmaking in the Bond Family

Donald Saff, Ph.D. Artist, and Art Historian

Friday, September 13, 2019, 6 p.m.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Instructor Open House

Introducing The Fall Line-Up Of Classes And Instructors

September 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Demonstrations, entertainment, refreshments, and door prizes

FREE

Contact Katie Cassidy at wkmcgarry@verizon.net or 410-820-5222.

Open MIC

Second Wednesday Each Month

September 11 – Never Forget

FREE. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

Art Appreciation Mini-Course

Anke Van Wagenberg, Ph.D., Chief Curator

Wednesdays, September 4,11,18 & 25

12 noon—1 p.m.

Free

Bring your brown-bag lunch and join Chief Curator and art historian, Anke Van Wagenberg, Ph.D. (art history) for a free Art Appreciation Course. No tests! No papers! Just enjoy.

September 4: Categorizing Art

September 11: Visual Literacy

September 18: Value of Art

September 25: Line, Space, and Perspective

ADULT CLASSES

Basic Drawing

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

6 weeks: September 10–October 15 Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $210 Members, $250 Non-members

Realism to Abstraction

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

5 weeks: September 10, 17, 24, October 1, 8

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members

Oil Painting: Creating Successful Color Harmonies

Instructor: Bradford Ross bradross@goeaston.net

6 weeks: September 11–October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Member, $210 Non-members

Introduction to Pastels

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

1 Day Workshop Wednesday, September 11, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $60 Members, $72 Non-members

The First Step — Oil Painting for Beginners All materials supplied

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly dunepainter@earthlink.net

4 weeks: September 12, 19, 26, October 3 Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members, Plus $45 materials fee paid to instructor at the first class

Creating a Photo Project

Instructors: Maire McArdle and Stephen Walker walkertrout@gmail.com

2 Sessions of 4 weeks: September 14, 21, 28, Oct 5 AND October 19, 26, November 2, 9 Saturdays, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Cost per session: $120 Members, $145 Non-members

Intermediate/Advanced Pottery

Instructor: Paul Aspell paulfaspell@gmail.com

Two 6-week sessions September 16–October 21 November 11–December 16 Mondays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Beginning and Intermediate Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell paulfaspell@gmail.com

Two 6-week sessions September 18–October 23 November 13–December 18 Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell Two 6-week sessions September 16–October 21 November 11–December 16 Mondays, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building

Instructor: Paul Aspell paulfaspell@gmail.com

Two 6-week sessions September 18–October 23 November 13–December 18 Wednesdays, 1–3 p.m. Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Beginning / Intermediate / Advanced Pottery

Instructor: Stephen Walker walkertrout@gmail.com

Two 6-week sessions September 18–October 23 November 13–December 18 Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m. Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members

Pastel: Underpainting Techniques

Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net

2 weeks: September 18 and 25 Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $80 Members, $96 Non-members, Plus $20 materials fee paid to instructor at the first class.

Travelling with Gouache

New Instructor: Bernie Dellario bernie.dellario@gmail.com

2-Day Workshop: September 21 and 22, Saturday and Sunday – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 members, $150 Non-members

The Naturalist’s Illustration in Watercolor: Focus on Fall

Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty

2 Day Workshop: September 26 and 27

Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Cost: $125 Members, $150 Non-members

CHILDREN’S CLASSES

Li’l Kids After-School Art Club

Grades K through 4

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Eight Fridays: September 20-November 22 (No class on October 11)

3:45 – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-Members

Homeschool Classes

Ages 6 and up.

Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Instructors: Constance Del Nero for ages 6 to 9 years and Theresa Schram for ages 10+

Early Fall Session: September 6 – October 18. (Note that there are NO classes on October 11)

Late Fall Session: October 25 – December 6. (Note that there are NO classes on November 29)

Cost (per session): $90 Members, $100 Non-members

After the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for $60 (members) and $67 (Non-members)

Pre-registration is advised as space is limited in each group.

Mini Masters

An Early Enrichment Program for Children Ages 2 to 4

MSDE Childcare Development License # 255007, Exp. 11/30/20

Taking Registrations Now for the 2019–2020 School Year

Mini Masters is a fully licensed flexible program based on The Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center’s approach. Contact Anne Hansen at AHansen@academyartmuseum.org

for program details.

PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.