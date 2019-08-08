Academy Art Museum Announces September Events

EXHIBITIONS
The following Academy Art Museum exhibitions are sponsored by the Talbot County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Star Democrat. Open daily, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Amze Emmons: Pattern Drift
Through September 30, 2019
Free Art Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
Amze Emmons is a Philadelphia-based, multi-disciplinary artist with a background in drawing and printmaking. His images evoke a sense of magical/minimal realism inspired by architectural illustration, comic books, cartoon language, information graphics, news footage, consumer packaging, and instruction manuals. An exhibition publication will accompany the show and serve as a catalogue raisonné of his oeuvre to date. The exhibition was conceived and curated by the Academy Art Museum and will travel to the Ross Art Museum, at Ohio Wesleyan University. Amze Emmons will serve as the Museum’s second Artist-in-Residence at the time of his exhibition. Details on educational and other special programming will be available on academyartmuseum.org.
James Turrell: Mapping Spaces
Through September 30, 2019
Free Art Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
For over half a century, the American artist James Turrell has worked directly with light and space to create artworks that engage viewers with the limits and wonder of human perception. Turrell’s group of prints, Mapping Spaces, was created in 1987 as Chambers and Cross Sections of the Roden Crater. Located in the Painted Desert region of Northern Arizona, Roden Crater is an unprecedented large-scale artwork created within a volcanic cinder cone by light and space and the culmination of the artist’s lifelong research in the field of human visual and psychological perception. Roden Crater is a controlled environment for the experience and contemplation of light. The Academy Art Museum acquired the portfolio of five color etchings with aquatint, photo-etching, soft-ground and dry point, in 2018.
Heather Harvey: The Thin Place
Through September 30, 2019
Free Art Tours: Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
Visual artist Heather Harvey, Associate Professor and Chair of Art + Art History at Washington College in Chestertown, MD, works at the overlap between objective and subjective experience. Her studio practice includes night walks to collect trash inadvertently left by others; what she calls “urban beachcombing.” These materials, regarded by most as worthless and unsightly, are incorporated in order to draw out their inherent significance, beauty, and strangeness. This will be the first exhibition of her work within the community where most of her materials were gathered.
GAMELATRON @ AAM: Bodyphones
From September 2019
Open daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Museum Front Yard
Bodyphones is an immersive installation by Aaron Taylor Kuffner (1975), an American-born conceptual artist, based in New York. The artwork’s mission is to expand the legacy and creative cultural power of the traditional Indonesian instrument called the gamelan. Kuffner uses exhibitions of the Gamelatrons to create sanctuaries both in public and private spaces. He views the body of the work as an offering to the observer.
LECTURES
Kittredge-Wilson Speaker Series
Lecture and Book Signing
From Celestial to Terrestrial Timekeeping: Clockmaking in the Bond Family
Donald Saff, Ph.D. Artist, and Art Historian
Friday, September 13, 2019, 6 p.m.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
Instructor Open House
Introducing The Fall Line-Up Of Classes And Instructors
September 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Demonstrations, entertainment, refreshments, and door prizes
FREE
Contact Katie Cassidy at wkmcgarry@verizon.net or 410-820-5222.
Open MIC
Second Wednesday Each Month
September 11 – Never Forget
FREE. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.
Art Appreciation Mini-Course
Anke Van Wagenberg, Ph.D., Chief Curator
Wednesdays, September 4,11,18 & 25
12 noon—1 p.m.
Free
Bring your brown-bag lunch and join Chief Curator and art historian, Anke Van Wagenberg, Ph.D. (art history) for a free Art Appreciation Course. No tests! No papers! Just enjoy.
September 4: Categorizing Art
September 11: Visual Literacy
September 18: Value of Art
September 25: Line, Space, and Perspective
ADULT CLASSES
Basic Drawing
Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net
6 weeks: September 10–October 15 Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Cost: $210 Members, $250 Non-members
Realism to Abstraction
Instructor: Sheryl Southwick
5 weeks: September 10, 17, 24, October 1, 8
Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cost: $195 Members, $234 Non-members
Oil Painting: Creating Successful Color Harmonies
Instructor: Bradford Ross bradross@goeaston.net
6 weeks: September 11–October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $175 Member, $210 Non-members
Introduction to Pastels
Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net
1 Day Workshop Wednesday, September 11, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Cost: $60 Members, $72 Non-members
The First Step — Oil Painting for Beginners All materials supplied
Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly dunepainter@earthlink.net
4 weeks: September 12, 19, 26, October 3 Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members, Plus $45 materials fee paid to instructor at the first class
Creating a Photo Project
Instructors: Maire McArdle and Stephen Walker walkertrout@gmail.com
2 Sessions of 4 weeks: September 14, 21, 28, Oct 5 AND October 19, 26, November 2, 9 Saturdays, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Cost per session: $120 Members, $145 Non-members
Intermediate/Advanced Pottery
Instructor: Paul Aspell paulfaspell@gmail.com
Two 6-week sessions September 16–October 21 November 11–December 16 Mondays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Beginning and Intermediate Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell paulfaspell@gmail.com
Two 6-week sessions September 18–October 23 November 13–December 18 Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel
Instructor: Paul Aspell Two 6-week sessions September 16–October 21 November 11–December 16 Mondays, 1–3 p.m.
Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building
Instructor: Paul Aspell paulfaspell@gmail.com
Two 6-week sessions September 18–October 23 November 13–December 18 Wednesdays, 1–3 p.m. Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Beginning / Intermediate / Advanced Pottery
Instructor: Stephen Walker walkertrout@gmail.com
Two 6-week sessions September 18–October 23 November 13–December 18 Wednesdays, 6–8 p.m. Cost: $205 Members, $245 Non-members
Pastel: Underpainting Techniques
Instructor: Katie Cassidy wkmcgarry@verizon.net
2 weeks: September 18 and 25 Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Cost: $80 Members, $96 Non-members, Plus $20 materials fee paid to instructor at the first class.
Travelling with Gouache
New Instructor: Bernie Dellario bernie.dellario@gmail.com
2-Day Workshop: September 21 and 22, Saturday and Sunday – 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $125 members, $150 Non-members
The Naturalist’s Illustration in Watercolor: Focus on Fall
Instructor: Maggii Sarfaty
2 Day Workshop: September 26 and 27
Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. -1 p.m.
Cost: $125 Members, $150 Non-members
CHILDREN’S CLASSES
Li’l Kids After-School Art Club
Grades K through 4
Instructor: Susan Horsey
Eight Fridays: September 20-November 22 (No class on October 11)
3:45 – 5:00 p.m.
Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-Members
Homeschool Classes
Ages 6 and up.
Fridays, 1-2:30 p.m.
Instructors: Constance Del Nero for ages 6 to 9 years and Theresa Schram for ages 10+
Early Fall Session: September 6 – October 18. (Note that there are NO classes on October 11)
Late Fall Session: October 25 – December 6. (Note that there are NO classes on November 29)
Cost (per session): $90 Members, $100 Non-members
After the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for $60 (members) and $67 (Non-members)
Pre-registration is advised as space is limited in each group.
Mini Masters
An Early Enrichment Program for Children Ages 2 to 4
MSDE Childcare Development License # 255007, Exp. 11/30/20
Taking Registrations Now for the 2019–2020 School Year
Mini Masters is a fully licensed flexible program based on The Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center’s approach. Contact Anne Hansen at AHansen@academyartmuseum.org
for program details.
PERFORMING ARTS CLASSES
Piano & Guitar Lessons
Instructor: Raymond Remesch
Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com
Ballroom and Latin Dance
Instructor: Amanda Showell
Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.
For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.
