Chesapeake Charities Seeks Nominations of the Best in Philanthropy

Chesapeake Charities is calling for nominations for the following prestigious awards: Philanthropist of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. The awards will be presented at its annual Celebration of Charity luncheon on November 14, 2019 at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in Stevensville. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, August 23, 2019.

“Since this is our 15th anniversary, we want to honor truly exceptional individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to improve the communities we serve. This is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the very best in philanthropy,” commented Linda Kohler, Executive Director.

Chesapeake Charities is asking the community-at-large to submit nominations. Philanthropist of the Year will recognize an individual who has demonstrated outstanding generosity and community leadership. Volunteer of the Year will honor someone who has gone above and beyond in fulfilling their service role. Nonprofit of the Year will be presented to an organization that has consistently provided vital support to the community they serve. The Governor Larry Hogan Scholarship for cancer research will also be presented at the event.

The Celebration of Charity awards luncheon has become a hallmark for recognizing those who give in extraordinary measure. In 2016, Governor Hogan was honored for the courage and leadership he displayed while waging a personal battle against cancer during his first year in office. In 2017, those on the front lines of the opioid crisis were recognized for their efforts to educate the public about opioid misuse and rehabilitate individuals recovering from addiction. The 2017 honorees included Talbot Goes Purple, Farming for Hunger and the Samaritan House. Last year, the event recognized The Wills Group, Mark Freestate, and the Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center for their efforts to lift Maryland families out of poverty.

The deadline to submit nominations is August 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Nomination forms can be obtained online at chesapeakecharities.org/connect/forms-applications or by calling Chesapeake Charities at (410) 643-4020. Nominees must be from one of the eight counties served by Chesapeake Charities: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot.

Chesapeake Charities is a community foundation located in Stevensville, Maryland that supports over

90 nonprofit funds that impact a range of charitable causes including animal welfare, arts, education, health and human services, and the environment. To date they have generated more than $25 million in investment and grant funding for charitable projects in eight counties: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot. For more information, contact Chesapeake Charities at (410) 643-4020 or info@chesapeakecharities.org, or visit www.chesapeakecharities.org. Chesapeake Charities is accredited by the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.