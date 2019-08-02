You are here: Home / Senior Nation / Homepage Highlights / Senior Nation: Ask Irma on the Link between Dementia and Depression

Senior Nation: Ask Irma on the Link between Dementia and Depression

August 2, 2019 by Leave a Comment
Senior Nation is committed to offering resources to help us deal with the challenges and opportunities of aging. To that end, we are launching a new monthly video blog called “Ask Irma” hosted by Irma Toce, C.E.O. of the Londonderry on the Tred Avon in Easton, where we will be exploring on all topics related to aging.

This month: the important link between dementia and depression.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For information about Londonderry on the Tred Avon please go here

