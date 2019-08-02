No Music in Park this weekend Sat Aug 3

by

Well, global warming is apparently not our friend this summer. The director of Swing City has decided to postpone this Saturday’s planned concert due to the heat along with the possibility of thunderstorms. The temperature is predicted to be in the 80s at 7 pm with of course a higher “feels like” temperature. This is especially difficult weather for musicians playing trumpets and other wind instruments. The band is too large to fit into our usual back-up locations.

However, there’s good news! We have rescheduled both of our postponed bands for one big Music in the Park Saturday on Sept 7. We’ll send out details later, but right now it looks like the Chesapeake Brass Band will go on at 2:00 pm and Swing City will follow them around 4:00 pm. So mark your calendars for a big day of music in downtown Chestertown at Fountain Park (and keep your fingers crossed for good weather!)

