Gardening: Unity Church Hill Nursery Tent Sale

Unity Church Hill Nursery is holding a tent sale all day Saturday, August 3, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. Come early to take advantage of great bargains for your home or garden up to 75% off on selected items. Choose from nursery overstock or discontinued items including seeds and seed-starting supplies, organic mechanics potting mix and soil amendments, hammocks, select pottery and containers, select plants including conifers and crape myrtles, and much, much more. Take a selfie with the “Big Rooster” and check out the fresh produce and herbs for sale in the Roadside Stand.

Stroll through the grounds with a vast selection of unique outdoor pottery, sculpture, outdoor furniture, garden art and inspirational design ideas to enhance your home and garden. Need help in planning your garden or adding to your existing landscape? Nursery’s sister company Unity Landscape Design/Build, Inc. is conveniently located on-site at the nursery and its design staff will be on hand during the sale to discuss designing, permitting, installing and maintaining your landscaping projects.

Unity Church Hill Nursery is located at 3621 Church Hill Rd, Church Hill, MD. For more information, please call 410-556-6010 or visit https://www.unitychurchhillnursery.com/events/nursery-tent-sale/Church Hill, MD 21623