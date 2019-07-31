WC-ALL Announces Fall Semester Courses

by

The Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning, a continuing education program for adult learners, has announced its schedule of courses for the fall semester, which runs from September 3rd to December 6th, 2019.

Each semester, approximately 400 people join WC-ALL and register for as many classes as they wish for one inclusive membership fee. Courses are taught by community members with interesting life experiences and expertise in a wide variety of fields. There are no educational requirements for membership and no papers or exams.

Ed Minch, WC-ALL’s curriculum chairperson, has put together a team of new and returning instructors and stimulating topics for both six-week sessions. With a few exceptions, classes begin at 4:15pm and are held on the Washington College campus.

Courses in Session One, which begins on September 3rd, range from the “History of the Digital Computer” (taught by Chris Gordon) to “Dragonflies of the Delmarva Peninsula” (taught by John Gillespie) to popular short-story writer, “Alice Munro” (taught by Jean Austen). Movie buffs will be happy to know that, in both sessions, “Sunday at the Movies” continues with Nancy Hartman, Maria Wood returns with more insight into “Hamilton,” and Raymond Vergne presents “Don Quijote de La Mancha.”

Highlights in Session two also include the perennial favorite, “Supreme Court,” in which John Christie leads discussion of several key cases heard during the 2018 term; Lucia Rather looks at “Political Cartoons;” and Beverley Hall Smith discusses “Art NOW”. There is also “Observations on the Vietnam War” (taught by Bill Valentino), “Digital SLR Basics” (with Bob Miller) and an introduction to “Smartphone Photography” (with Dick Lance).

In addition to sponsoring fall and spring classes, WC-ALL hosts a series of Learn at Lunch lectures, open to the community, as well as special event trips.

To learn more about all these activities, visit WC-ALL’s table at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market on August 3rd and 10th, or at Legacy Day on August 17th. Also look out for us at First Friday on August 2nd, and plan on attending Fall Showcase. This will be held on Thursday, August 15th at 4:00pm at the Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the Washington College Campus. Come and learn about all the courses for the Fall and meet the instructors. Registration may also be done then.

The full course catalog and registration information are available at www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all/what-were-studying.php/ or call 410.778.7221.

Registration for both fall sessions, by web or mail-in, runs from July 30th to August 20th. Please note that classes are filled as reservations are received.

WC-ALL is always seeking community members who have a special interest to share and would like to explore teaching a class in future sessions. Proposals for Spring 2020 can be submitted between September 1st and October 15th.