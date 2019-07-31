Free Baltimore Symphony Musicians Concert at Temple B’nai Israel

by

Baltimore Symphony Musicians and Temple B’nai Israel–The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore–are partnering to present a free community concert on Saturday, August 17 at 5:00 p.m. The concert will be held at Temple B’nai Israel, Talbot County’s newest music and flex venue space, located in Easton, MD.

As part of their Make Music with the Baltimore Symphony Musicians program, the performance will feature the string trio of Wonju Kim, violin, Peter Minkler, viola, and Lukasz Szyrner, cello.

The program will include the following compositions: Franz Schubert: String Trio in B-Flat Major, D. 581, Erno Dohnanyi: Serenade in C Major, Op. 10 and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in E-Flat Major, K. 563.

Bill Nerenberg, a volunteer and producer of this performance for the Baltimore Symphony Musicians, said he is “…thrilled to partner with Temple B’nai Israel in bringing world-class musicians to Talbot County, where there is a strong appreciation of classical music and a wonderful new venue in which to listen.”

Rabbi Peter Hyman said that he is “…especially grateful to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for providing this free classical music concert for the community, particularly for young people and families, who may not have the opportunity to otherwise listen to live classical music.”

The free concert is open to the entire community and tickets are not required. Temple B’nai Israel is located at 7199 Tristan Drive, just off of Easton Parkway in Easton, MD. For further information, please call Temple B’nai Israel at 410-822-0553. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 5:00 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive on time.