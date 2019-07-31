Blood Drive Set for August 9 at Chestertown Hospital

by

The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) has declared a blood shortage emergency and is asking people across the state to donate blood to help replenish the supply. Chester River Health Foundation will hold a blood drive on Friday, August 9, 2019, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Conference Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. The goal is to collect a minimum of 45 pints of all types of blood.

It takes at least 350 donors per day to supply the 16 local hospitals throughout the Delmarva Peninsula with the blood needed for patient care. To maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are below that minimum; low levels are particularly dangerous in the summer months, when people are less likely to donate blood because schools are on summer break and families take vacations. The best preparation for life-threatening situations is having blood on hospital shelves in advance.

A pint of blood can save up to three lives. You can make your appointment by visiting https://donate.bbd.org/ or by calling the Delmarva Blood Bank, 1-888-825-6638. You can also download their scheduling app on your Android or iPhone.

Blood donors must be between the ages of 17 and 79 years old (bring a photo ID with proof of birth date) and must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health.Individuals who have had a tattoo, body piercing or branding within the past 12 months, may not give blood. Ear piercing conducted by a reputable technician using an ear piercing gun is acceptable.

Also, anyone who has traveled outside of the U.S., must bring a list of countries visited and be able to report where and the duration of the stay). Note: Malaria risk areas change on a continual basis. For information on donor travel guidelines, visit http://www.delmarvablood.org/locations.

