Announcing the Cast of Circle Mirror Transformation at the Garfield Center

On August 23rd director Bonnie Hill will be opening a new show at the Garfield Center for the Arts; Annie Baker’s, Circle Mirror Transformation. The play takes place in Shirley, Vermont, where Marty, an acting teacher, holds an “Adult Creative Drama” class at the local community center. The people who sign up for the class are Schultz, a recently divorced carpenter; Lauren, a reserved high school junior; Teresa, a former actress; and Marty’s husband James. Marty takes the “students” through various acting and dramatic exercises; they act like trees, beds and baseball gloves. In one exercise, they act as one another and tell their life stories.

The New York Times reviewer called the play “absorbing, unblinking and sharply funny”.

The cast is as follows:

Marty………….……………….……………………….. Christine Kinlock

James……………………….……..……………………..… Bob Chauncy

Schultz………………………………….………………. Bryan Zajchowski

Theresa………………….………………………………….. .Sharon Herz

Lauren……………….……………………Brianna Johnson/Phebe Wood

The show runs for three weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm, August 23 – September 8. Circle Mirror Transformation is sponsored in part by Eastman Chemical Company. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors 65+ and members of the US Military, and $10 for students. They are available online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Garfield Center box office at 410-810-2060.