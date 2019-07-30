Philanthropy: Qlarant Foundation Grants Spotlight Health Needs on the Shore

by

While it may have a new name, the Qlarant Foundation, formerly known as the Quality Health Foundation, has been providing significant grants in the field of healthcare since the grant-making institution began in 2003. In fact, the grant-making institution has just reached the $6 million mark after their last round of donations were released last month.

During the award ceremony, the Qlarant Foundation made close to $400,000 in grants to seventeen health organizations, many of whom directly serve the Eastern Shore.

And while the Spy could not profile each recipient, we did catch up with three local recipients, the leaders of the Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions of Dorchester County, Rebuilding Together of Caroline County, and the Kinera Foundation from Queen Anne’s to understand more about what these relatively new and not very well known organizations do to improve the quality of life their communities. We also talked to Qlarant Foundation volunteer chair, Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, on its mission and decision-making process.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Qlarant Foundation please go here.