Sue Matthews and the American Jazz Trio at The Mainstay

by

Sue Matthews and the American Jazz Trio present a fundraising concert at The Mainstay Friday August 9 at 8pm. Tickets are $18 online or $20 by phone reservation or at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

The long tradition of Kent County artists being invited to perform at Clifden Arts Week Festival in County Galway, Ireland continues! For this year’s festival, planners have invited Sue Matthews to return with pianist Robert Redd (currently traveling with the Duke Ellington Orchestra) and the fabulous trombone player John Harris to bring the Great American Songbook to Ireland. They will be traveling as the American Jazz Trio, offering the music of Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, Gershwin, Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald…

As usual, the festival provides lodging and meals for the performing artists, but not transportation to and from Ireland, nor travel within Ireland. This concert will be a fundraising event to send them “over the pond.”

In concert with Sue, Robert and John will be their special guests Tom McHugh, Tom Anthony, Jason Blythe (tenor saxophonist from University of Delaware) and Andrew McCown to share some of his wonderful and hilarious stories from Chesapeake Scenes.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

