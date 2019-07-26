At the Academy: Open Mic Night Wednesdays

by

With all the good hustle and bustle of the Academy Art Museum’s nonstop art classes and significant exhibitions, it is sometimes easy not to notice the AAM’s other efforts to bring its Mid-Shore community together to enjoy the other arts like music.

One of those amazing programs is their one a month open mic night when local musicians gather in the museum’s auditorium on Monday evenings to perform and support each other.Directed by Ray Remesch, the AAM’s music specialist, as well as Christ Church of Easton’s Minister of Contemporary Music, the AAM’s open mic, offers a variety of performances, demonstrations, and presentations that taps into the region’s endless supply of talented artists.

The Spy’s Tori Paxon caught up with Ray a few weeks ago at the Academy to learn more.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.