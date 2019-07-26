AARP Foundation Now Recruiting Volunteers for Tax-Aide

by

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its 2020 Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service. The Foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low-and moderate-income individuals nationwide. Volunteers make a difference in their communities by helping taxpayers, and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned.

In 2019 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.4 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. Taxpayers do not need to be members of AARP or retirees to use Tax-Aide.

Local Tax-Aide volunteers prepare tax returns at the Kent County Public Library on Thursdays during tax season (February 1 to April 15) from 9 am to 3 pm and at the Amy Ferris Senior Center on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

In Chestertown, the Tax-Aide program needs volunteer tax preparers and client facilitators, who greet clients and help them complete initial forms. Volunteers complete training in December and January and earn IRS certification; no previous tax-preparation experience is necessary.

Last year in Chestertown, 12 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more 450 people file their federal and State tax returns. The average federal refund was more than $1,300.

One of the Chestertown volunteers said, “It’s a wonderful feeling to have someone come up to you in the grocery store and say, ‘Hey—you did my taxes for me. I really appreciated it!’”

If you think you may be interested in volunteering as a tax preparer or a client facilitator, please visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). In Chestertown, you can call John Vail on (410) 778-1470 or reach him at vailjohn48@gmail.com.