Mid-Shore Community Foundation Announces New Board Members

Mid-Shore Community Foundation announces the election of six new members to its Board of Directors. The newly elected Board members are Bill Christopher, Joseph (Joe) Holt, John Lewis, Rebecca (Becky) Loukides, Jenny Rhodes and Tracey Tyler.

Mid-Shore Community Foundation President, Buck Duncan, announced, “I am pleased to welcome our new directors and I thank each of them for their time, support and guidance.”

Bill Christopher, President/CEO of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, has led the Chamber since December 2015. Prior to joining the Chamber Bill was a Senior Vice President at McKesson Corporation where he led multiple development divisions during his 17 years with the Company. Before joining McKesson, he was the CIO for a large health care organization in the Mid-Atlantic region and before that a Consulting Manager for Arthur Andersen & Company.

Joe Holt is the Director of Institutional Giving at Washington College. Prior to Washington College, he served for five years in the Reagan Administration, serving in the Office of Presidential Personnel at the White House and as Special Assistant to the U.S. Commissioner of Social Security. After leaving government service, he served as Coordinator of Advising and Testing at Chesapeake College and then returned to his alma mater (Washington College).

Mr. Holt has served on the Boards of Chester River Craft and Art, the Schooner Sultana Project, and the Kent County United Way. He currently serves as Co-Chair of the Artisans Committee for the annual Chestertown Tea Party Festival and as an appointee of Governor Larry Hogan to represent higher education on the P-20 Leadership Council of Maryland.

John Lewis, The Gunston School’s eighth Head of School, is committed to supporting and strengthening the educational infrastructure of the Mid-Shore. Prior to Gunston, he served as English Department Chair, Director of Studies, and Head of Upper School at Ranney School in New Jersey. His experience also includes several years as a teacher and administrator working in international schools in Singapore and Ecuador, where he was one of the founding faculty members of the Colegio Menor San Francisco de Quito.

Mr. Lewis is a member of the Centreville Rotary and is on the boards of Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s County and the YMCA of Queen Anne’s County. He is currently President of the board for the Association of Maryland and DC Schools, where he formerly served as chair of the Accreditation Committee.

Becky Loukides had a long career with the Caroline County Health Department, serving as the Director of the Caroline Counseling Center (outpatient drug and alcohol program), before her retirement in 2012.

Ms. Loukides previously served on the Board of Care Health of Shore Health System and on the Board of Education. She currently serves as President of the Local Management Board and serves on the boards of The Caroline Foundation, Choptank Health and Channel Marker. Becky is also an active member of Denton Rotary.

Jenny Rhodes is the Senior Agent, Extension Educator, Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County. She also owns and operates Deerfield Farms, LLC., a family poultry and irrigated grain farm with her two sons Chris and Ryan Rhodes.

Ms. Rhodes serves as the past President of the Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc., past President of the Maryland Association of County Agriculture Agents and past member of the Maryland Agriculture Commission. She currently holds leadership positions in the following organizations: State FSA Committee, MidAtlantic Farm Credit, Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc., Queen Anne’s County Farm Bureau, Queen Anne’s Soil Conservation District, Maryland Farm Bureau, Delmarva Land & Litter Challenge, Compass Regional Hospice and serves as the Governor’s appointee to the Regulatory Reform Commission.

Tracy Tyler is a value driven leader who is passionate about helping others succeed. In 2018, Tracy founded TiLT Business Advisors, LLC to help businesses, executives, and executive teams enhance their performance, accelerate growth, and successfully navigate transitions. Prior to founding TiLT, Tracy served as President/CEO of Cambridge International, leading a small metal conveyor belt producer into one of the world’s largest and most profitable.

Mid-Shore Community Foundation is governed by a Board of Directors, consisting of 30 individuals from throughout the Mid-Shore Region. All members are volunteers and together they represent a diverse range of knowledge and experience. The Foundation’s Fiscal Year 2020 Officers and Directors are as follows. Officers: Moorhead Vermilye (Board Chair), Alice Ryan (Vice Chair), David Nagel (Treasurer) and Brett Summers (Secretary); Caroline County Directors: Susan Chaffinch, Clem Hathaway, Becky Loukides, Fil Morrison; Dorchester County Directors: Bill Brooks, Bill Christopher, David Deluca, Sandy McAllister, John McGinnis and Tracy Tyler; Kent County Directors: Jean Anthony, Kirk Helfenbein, Joe Holt, Charles Lerner and Arraminta Ware; Queen Anne’s County Directors: Kathleen Deoudes, Mark Freestate, Heather Guerieri, John Lewis and Jenny Rhodes; Talbot County Directors: Ed Allen, Joe Anthony, Stuart Bounds, Ken Kozel, Peggy Rennels and Richard Scobey.