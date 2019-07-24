Grammy Nominated Bluegrass All Stars Blue Highway at The Mainstay

by

Multi Grammy-nominated bluegrass supergroup Blue Highway make their Mainstay debut Saturday August 3 at 8pm. Tickets are $30 online or $35 by phone reservation or at the door.Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.mainstayrockhall.org

Highly esteemed bluegrass band Blue Highway has earned a collective 28 IBMA Awards, 6 SPBGMA Awards, one Dove Award, plus three Grammy nominations as a band. Most recently, Blue Highway’s #1 album “Original Traditional” was nominated for a 2017 GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album. Blue Highway was voted the Favorite Bluegrass Artist of All Time by the readers of Bluegrass Today in April 2016. The band’s newest album “Somewhere Far Away: Silver Anniversary” releases on August 2, 2019 and is available for Pre-Order on June 21 in our Music Store.

Blue Highway charted the Most Radio Airplay of any Bluegrass Artist in 2014, storming national airplay charts with their heralded album ‘The Game.’ ‘The Game’ topped multiple charts at #1 including reigning at # 1 for 7 consecutive months on the Bluegrass Unlimited Album Chart and was named the #1 Bluegrass Album of the Year by critic Daniel Mullins in his end of the year Top 20 Albums of 2014 list in Bluegrass Today.

In 2019, Blue Highway celebrates 25 years of touring, with four of the original members still on board. As momentum continues to build for the 25 year strong powerhouse band, Blue Highway is rolling on with a rich legacy carried on by three powerhouse songwriters and vocalists in Tim Stafford, Wayne Taylor, and Shawn Lane, whose harmonies soar over the dynamic banjo of Jason Burleson and the tasteful Dobro of Gary Hultman.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

