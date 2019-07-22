Local Qlarant Foundation Awards $384k in Grants

by

The Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant Inc., held a reception and information-sharing event at their Easton headquarters on July 12th to celebrate the 2019-2020 grant awards. Each of the eighteen different charities from locations throughout Maryland and Washington D.C. were given their designated monetary award, and Maryland Senator Addie Eckhart gave citations to her Eastern Shore grant recipients.

The event featured Ms. Tammy Black, Executive Director of Access Carroll, Inc. as the guest speaker. Ms. Black illuminated specific qualities of her organization that have enabled it to grow and prosper over a 12-year period. Also in attendance were Easton Mayor, the honorable Robert Willey, and Maryland State Delegate Mr. John Mautz.

Mrs. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Board of Directors Chair of the Qlarant Foundation notes, “We are so proud of this year’s grantees – the competition was tremendous and it is always difficult to select the finalists. The impact on the community from these associations is dramatic and we are humbled by the dedication and passion each provide.”

During the morning session, each grantee provided a brief overview of their program including staffing and funding summaries plus powerful stories regarding the people they serve. The agenda also included a brief overview and group discussion on social media ‘best practices’ headed by Qlarant associate Andrew Bowers.

This year’s grantee list included:

Breast Care for Washington, DC

Camp Attaway

Community Reach of Montgomery County

Deep Roots

Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions

Girls in the Game

Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health

HASA (Hearing and Speech Agency)

Helping Up Mission

Kinera Foundation

Miriam’s Kitchen

Mission of Mercy

Rebuilding Together, Caroline County

Shepherd’s Clinic

The Arc, Prince George’s County

University Legal Services

University of Maryland Medical System Foundation, Breathmobile Program

Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian presents Tammy Black of Access Carroll with an appreciation plaque.

From left to right: Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian; Dr. Senora Simpson; Easton Mayor Robert Willey, and Brenda Crabbs.

Del. Johnny Mautz discusses the issues with Kinera Foundation attendees Lori Stokes and Kate McCloskey; and John Murray, Vice Chair of the Qlarant Board