At the Trippe this Weekend

As well as the feature exhibit for July, “The Art of the Plein Air Painter, The Trippe Gallery will be hosting several artist demonstrations and a reception where guests can meet the Plein Air Easton gallery artists. Beginning at 10 Am on Friday July 19, oil painter Len Mizerek will be demonstrating his marine painting techniques. Len had been juried into Plein Air Easton for 11 consecutive years. At 12 noon Friday, event favorite Elise Phillips will be demonstrating her oil techniques. Elsie is appearing in her 10th straight Plein Air Easton. The day rounds out with a demonstration by Charlie Hunter of his unique oil painting technique. Charlie has been a festival favorite for many years.

On Saturday at 4 pm, popular Plein Air Easton alum David Csont will be doing a watercolor painting in front of the gallery. All demonstration paintings will be available for purchase.

A reception will be held at the gallery from 5-7 pm Saturday with an opportunity to mingle with repeat and new Plein Air Easton artists and view paintings of Plein Air Easton artists that exhibit at the gallery year round. The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St.. For more information please call 410-310-8727.