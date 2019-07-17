Movie Night at The Garfield Presents: McLintock

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts will be pulling out the popcorn on Friday, July 19 for a 7pm screening of the 1963 film, McLintock. This will be the third in a series of films to be shown at the theatre in 2019. Since the September 2017 installation of the Garfield’s new projector screen, the theatre has been showing classic films whenever their programming schedule permits. The concession stand will be selling popcorn for the evening, as well as the usual theatre bar fare. The next film in the series, The Little Princess (1939), stars Shirley Temple and will be shown at the Garfield on September 20th.

About the film: Aging rancher George Washington McLintock (John Wayne), a wealthy self-made man, is forced to deal with numerous personal and professional problems. Seemingly everyone wants a piece of his enormous farmstead, including high-ranking government men, McLintock’s own sons and nearby Native Americans. As McLintock tries to juggle his various adversaries, his wife (Maureen O’Hara), who left him two years previously, suddenly returns. But she isn’t interested in her husband — she wants custody of their daughter.

Suggested $5 donation for admission. For more information about this screening of McLintock, the Movie Night at the Garfield series, or any other upcoming theatre events, please visit garfieldcenter.org, or call the box office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.