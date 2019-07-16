Troika Gallery & The Avalon present Raoul Middleman, Legendary Painter

by

Troika Gallery, in partnership with The Avalon Foundation, is proud to present An Evening with Raoul Middleman, Legendary Artist, as he discusses his acclaimed art career and an upcoming documentary film on Saturday, July 20, at The Avalon Theatre at 7 pm. The Director and Producer of the film will show excerpts of the film which is set to release in 2020.

An American painter, Raoul Middleman (Baltimore 1935) is known for his provocative and prolific work including figure studies, landscapes, seascapes, florals and still lifes. Middleman has been a member of the Maryland Institute College of Art faculty since 1961 and received a B.A. in Philosophy from Johns Hopkins University, attended The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture and The Brooklyn Museum Art School. His vigor for life and vivacious spirit run parallel to his dynamic paintings.

Raoul’s paintings hang in private and museum collections including The Baltimore Museum of Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The National Gallery of Art, The National Academy of Design, The New York Public Library, and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Troika Gallery has represented Raoul Middleman since 1997. The owners/artists of Troika are closely associated with Raoul in both a personal and professional manner.

Madeline Becker, Film Director & Producer, will discuss the documentary which is a journey into the Raoul’s studio. Focused on his later years, the film reflects Raoul’s life and philosphy as a painter from the 1950’s to present day. Middleman’s subjects range from Baltimore cityscapes of the industrial past to large narrative paintings full of colorful characters. Becker received a B.F.A. summa cum laude in painting and video/film from the Maryland Institute of Art.

Tickets to this highly anticipated talk at The Avalon Theatre and the Troika Gallery Reception (limited to 40 ) are on sale https://tickets.avalontheatre.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1511&src=eventperformances

Visit troikagallery.com for more information or call the gallery at 410-770-9190.