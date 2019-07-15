Lekeisha Mosely Television Show at Sumner Hall July 21

Sumner Hall is pleased to announce that the Lekeisha Mosely Television Show will be taped at Sumner Hall on Sunday, July 21st from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm. A limited number of free tickets will be offered for those who would like to be in the audience for this event.
Multi Award-Winning Television and Radio Producer, Jerry Royce, will be producing his 7th cable television show in Chestertown before a live studio audience with live Gospel Entertainment by Independent Gospel Artists, Sermonic Praise and Karlessa Beach.
The shows / episodes will air on DEKALB 25 Comcast Channel 23 on Thursday nights from 10:00 to 10:30 PM EST in DEKALB County, Georgia and on-demand on Music Vision Television Station, MVTV-21.com.
Reserve your tickets on Eventbrite or by contacting Sumner by phone (443-282-0023) or email Gordon Wallace (gwallace@sumnerhall.org). There is no charge for the tickets, but you must reserve a space!
Auditions: If you are interested in auditioning, please contact Jerry Royce by phone: 410-733-8438.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.