Green Room Gang to Perform at Church Hill Theatre

The sounds of singing and dancing are filling the Church Hill Theatre as talented local youngsters rehearse for their productions of The Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon and Alice in Wonderland, JR. that they will perform Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 26. For the past twenty years, Green Room Gang campers have honed their acting, singing and dancing skills to produce fully staged musical productions. The Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon is adapted for children from the Magic Tree House series of books by Mary Pope Osborne. Alice in Wonderland, JR. is based on the 1951 Disney film Alice in Wonderland and the novels The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll.

Becca Van Aken directs the younger performers in The Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon and Iz Clemens directs the middle and high students in Alice in Wonderland, JR. Interns Shayla Moore and Kelly Young ably assist both directors in all aspects of the classes and rehearsals. Production staff includes Tom Rhodes, Carmen Grasso for set construction, Tina Johnson, Debbie Ebersole, and Erma Johnson who are creating the costumes, with Kat Melton working on lighting. Krista Roark is the choreographer for GRG Jr. High school apprentices are Courtney Adams, Olivia Giuliano, Lynsey Hildebrand, Christina Lewis, Maya McGrory, and Grace Sutherland. Shelagh Grasso and Sylvia Maloney serve as producers and mentors. Many parents and other volunteers helped with costumes, sets, and props, making this annual show a community effort.

Performances will be on the evenings of Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26 at 7 pm and on Saturday, July 27 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Reservations can be made by calling the box office at (410) 556-6003.