Plein Art Easton Minute: A Kick Off on Tilghman Island

Plein Art Easton was kicked off beautifully with the 7th Annual Tilghman Island Pre-Competition Paint Out Exhibit and Sale on Thursday night. With music provided by local singer-songwriter and guitarist Kentavius Jones, artists spend the day painting the picturesque watermen’s village of Tilghman and competing for the $1,000 Tilghman Island Waterman’s Museum Artists’ Choice Prize at the Wyler Hotel that evening.
A Spy was there for a reconnaissance report.
This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about Plein Art Easton please go here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.