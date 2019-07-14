Plein Art Easton Minute: A Kick Off on Tilghman Island

by

Plein Art Easton was kicked off beautifully with the 7th Annual Tilghman Island Pre-Competition Paint Out Exhibit and Sale on Thursday night. With music provided by local singer-songwriter and guitarist Kentavius Jones, artists spend the day painting the picturesque watermen’s village of Tilghman and competing for the $1,000 Tilghman Island Waterman’s Museum Artists’ Choice Prize at the Wyler Hotel that evening.

A Spy was there for a reconnaissance report.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about Plein Art Easton please go here.