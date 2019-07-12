Sally Sells Sea Shells at the Garfield July 12

by

MUSICAMP returns to the Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown for its seventh year, featuring local talent ages 8 to 15. This year the production is, “Sally Sells Sea Shells (And You Can Too!).” Written by Denver Casado and Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, and directed by Julie Lawrence.

Sally is a kid con-artist who explodes onto a quiet beach town with a get-rich-quick seashell-selling-scheme. For a small fee, she trains the kids on how to sell seashells before the annual summer festival, but plans to skip town with all their money before the big event! Sally becomes torn after meeting a local, Tam, who joins the program eager to help her family. The kids in this little beach town will never be the same as they learn the importance of friendship, honesty, and finding a healthy balance between working hard and having fun.

MUSICAMP is a 5-day intensive musical theatre experience where campers sing, dance, act and create scenery for their show. Every camper gets lines in the play and everyone is on stage the entire time. At the end of the week, kids transform into their characters and present an amazing stage production that highlights their varied talents. MUSICAMP is staffed by camp founder and director Julie Lawrence, musical director Helen Clark, art consultant Charlice Culvert and counselors Paul Cambardella and Bella Williams.

Support our local talent with your attendance and applause! The show on Friday, July 12th at 7pm is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome. For reservations and more information call the Garfield Center box office, 410-810-2060 or visit www.GarfieldCenter.org. This year’s MUSICAMP was generously sponsored by The Lerner Family.

The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.