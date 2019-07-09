RiverArts Curator Cindy Stafford on “Patterns of Eastern Shore Life”

by

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Residents and visitors to the Eastern Shore love spending their time here because of the quality of life. Much of that joy comes from the patterns found in our natural surroundings.

Artists were challenged to interpret this theme broadly, capturing the beauties, and wonders of rural eastern shore life. Some artists were inspired by the seasonal rhythms of planting, a bountiful harvest, an early frost, or how light and shadow play across a changing environment. Some enjoyed capturing the bustle of parades, fairs, summer parties, farmers’ markets. Others were taken by the wildlife and still others by the water. Artists were asked to capture the patterns that can be seen all around us in the life on the Eastern Shore.

For more information, please go here.