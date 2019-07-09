House of the Week: Chesapeake Bay Bliss

by

After a drive down a private lane with vistas through tall evergreen and deciduous trees, colorful redbuds and lower plantings, you arrive at a clearing where the drive circles around the corner of the “L” shaped house surrounding a swimming pool facing the Bay. The massing of the house steps down from the two-story wing to a one story wing to the pool. The corner of the “L” is the entrance hall with Mexican tile flooring and arched openings that lead either to the wide stairs to the upper level family room or to the other wing that contains a guest suite and the spacious master suite beyond.

From the entry, a short hall leads to the wing containing the kitchen/dining area and another guest suite. The kitchen has my favorite “L” and island arrangement and I liked the openness of shelves instead of upper cabinets, the white base cabinets with a contrasting island color and stainless steel appliances. Opposite the kitchen is a large screened porch along the length of this wing of the house for easy access from the kitchen and dining area and direct access to the pool area. Skylights strategically placed in the long roof area bring daylight into the screened porch. The dining area has a bay window and a fireplace and built-in cabinetry along the stair wall for storage.

The spacious ground floor master suite with wood floors has daylight from two pairs of double windows flanking the bed and two pairs of French doors that lead to a sitting room. This corner room has views to the landscape and the Bay from wrap-around windows. French doors that lead to the lawn and garden areas.

The stunning family room encompasses the entire second floor. Large windows on three sides of the room and a wrap-around deck offer panoramic views of the landscape and the Bay. One focused vista of the bay is framed by tall trees and beds of daffodils in the spring. The pitched ceiling with exposed collar beams, the seating area around the fireplace, the dining area and wet bar all combine to create a great space for relaxing with family and friends.

The wood floors, light colored walls and white trim throughout the house is a very pleasing interior color palette. The “coastal” plan with the great room on the second floor, the ground floor bedrooms and the kitchen/dining areas with direct access to the large pool works very well. Access to the beach along the Bay is a very pleasant stroll between tall trees and flower beds in the spring. All this and sunset views of the endless Bay horizon – a blissful retreat!

For more information about this property contact Lynn Hilfiker with Gunther McClary Real Estate at 410-639-2118 (o), 443-480-1163 (c) or lynnhilfiker@gmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.