Church Hill Theatre Announces Auditions for The Importance of Being Earnest

The Church Hill Theatre proudly announces auditions for The Importance of Being Earnest, the classic comedy of manners by Oscar Wilde with direction by Sylvia Maloney.

What exactly does it mean to be Earnest? And why should a man even bother to be Earnest? Is it really matter of vital importance? According to Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, a bachelor need not be Earnest at all — unless, of course, the woman he loves demands it of him… Thus begins the hilarious quest of these two young Victorian-Era gentlemen to win two unexpectedly hard-to-get women’s hearts in what is possibly “the wittiest comedy in the English language.”

Auditions will be held at Church Hill Theatre on Thursday August 1 at 6:30 pm, Saturday, August 3 at 1:00 pm and, Tuesday, August 6 at 6:30 pm.

The principal and supporting roles are as follows:

Algernon Moncrieff: (male, age 20’s to 40’s) a confident Victorian bachelor, a man about town.

John Worthing: (male 20’s to 30”s) successful, witty, charming friend of Algernon, who resides in the country.

Gwendolyn Fairfax: (female, age 20-30’s) a lovely young aristocratic woman, love interest of John Worthing.

Lady Bracknell: (female, 50 to 60’s) the imperious, strong willed mother of Gwendolyn and aunt to Algernon.

Cecily Cardew: (female, late teens to late 20’s,) young ward of John Worthing, eager to experience life at its fullest.

Miss Prisim: (female, age 50’s to 70’s,) the scholarly governess to Cecily.

Rev. Canon Chasuble D. D. (male, age 50’s to 70’s,) a country vicar, interested in Miss Prisim.

Merriman: (male, 40’s to 60’s) Algernon’s butler.

Lane: (male, late teens to 50’s) John’s manservant.

Auditioners should be prepared to read from the script and willing to try a British accent. Technicians are also needed and are encouraged to attend auditions.

The Importance of Being Earnest performance dates run from Friday, November 1st through Sunday, November 17, 2019. For more information, call Sylvia Maloney at 410-778-3783 or email ssmaloney@verizon.net.