Choral Arts Society Holding Auditions for its 42nd Season

Easton Choral Arts Society is holding auditions for its upcoming season.

If you have a great desire: to sing… to improve your singing quality… to learn new techniques and compositions… to share your voice with others… and to enjoy the thrill of entertaining…consider becoming a member of Easton Choral Arts Society!

Comprised of members throughout the Delmarva region, the choral society performs a variety of music ranging from classical compositions to works by living composers. Auditions are scheduled by appointment, and interested singers may contact ECAS through the website EastonChoralArts.org or by email at eastonchoralarts@gmail.com. Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings 7:00 to 9:00, at Christ Church in Easton beginning late August.

The Easton Choral Arts Society, under the baton of Wes Lockfaw, announces its offerings for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

Look for a surprising and thrilling concert season as the Society presents a wide span of choral works from a rich array of music, spanning several hundred years up to present times. Inaugurating the new season, Easton Choral Arts will present “A Singable Feast”. From appetizers and ale to cakes and coffee, this concert will leave you hungry, with songs about food from the classics, Broadway and jazz. Featured will be the hilarious PDQ Bach work, “The Seasonings,” written by Peter Schickele and accompanied by an unusual group of instruments. It’s a tongue-in-cheek take-off on Haydn’s oratorio “The Seasons”. Jacque Offenbach’s, “The Recipe” may entice you to bake a cake, while “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup” by the composers of Cabaret will tickle your funny bone.

For the Christmas season, the chorus will perform “A Candlelight Christmas”. The beautiful music of Christmas and winter presented in a candlelit setting will jump-start the holiday season for you. A brass quintet will join Easton Choral Arts for Daniel Pinkham’s exciting Christmas Cantata. An arrangement of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” as performed by Boston’s Christmas Revels and more favorites of the season will fill out the program.

Tracing the footsteps of Vienna’s world renown musical heritage, the spring concert will feature the chorus performing music from “The Four Gems of Vienna”, composers Beethoven, Mozart, Haydn and Schubert, all of whom did the bulk of their composing in Vienna. The concert will feature vibrant solos, piano and orchestral numbers and of course stirring choruses from such works as Mozart’s Solemn Vespers, Haydn’s The Creation, Beethoven’s The Mount of Olives, Schubert’s The Omnipotence and more.

Easton Choral Arts is under the direction of Wes Lockfaw, who is also music director at Christ Church in Easton. Mr. Lockfaw, whose choirs were featured in 2014 at Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg, Va., is also director of the Christ Church Concert Series and the Dean of the Mid-Shore Maryland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

The Easton Choral Arts Society is supported by grants from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, the Talbot County Arts Council, and the Maryland State Arts Council.