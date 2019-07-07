Two Outstanding Plein Air Easton Speaking Events this July

by

Troika Gallery, in close partnership with The Avalon Foundation, is proud to present two outstanding speaking events during The Plein Air Festival.

On Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 7 pm, Making the Met: Behind the Scenes through 150 Years of History at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Dr. Andrea Bayer, Deputy Director of Collections and Administration of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, N.Y. “Andrea Bayer is a highly-respected scholar, an imaginative exhibition curator, and an esteemed colleague at the Met,” said M.E.T. Director Max Hollein.



The Met will turn 150 in 2020, and it is an opportunity both to celebrate this milestone and reflect on the evolution of a great institution. “We are preparing an exhibition called “Making the Met: 1870 – 2020” about the Museum’s history, including both its brilliant and less-than-brilliant moments. In this talk I will introduce some of the extraordinary characters who helped shape the Met, and the moments when new ideas and collections changed it in fundamental ways,” said A. Bayer.

V.I.P. tickets to both events include reserved cabaret seating at The Avalon Theatre lecture and a Troika Gallery Meet & Greet Reception catered by Gourmet By the Bay. Tickets to this highly anticipated talk at The Avalon Theatre and V.I.P. Troika Gallery Reception (limited to 40 guests) are now on sale.

On Saturday, July 20, at The Avalon Theatre, 7 pm enjoy An Evening with Raoul Middleman, Legendary Artist , as he discusses his acclaimed art career and an upcoming documentary film.

Raoul Middleman has been associated with Troika for 22 years through his friendship with the gallery owners. Now at the age of 84, he is the focus for Madeline Becker, Film Producer, and Director of “Middleman” which is set to release in 2020. “Middleman” follows Raoul from his daily work in the studio, as Dean of Painting at The Maryland Institute College of Art, and in his revered place in the American Art World.



In the gallery space, Troika will exhibit the paintings of Six Plein Air Easton Alumni and a Judge/Jurist from July 16 to August 1. This show features gallery artists who have participated in the P.A.E. Festival from past years.



Since its inception, Troika has played an essential role in growing Plein Air Easton to be the largest and most prestigious outdoor painting competition in the nation and is excited to offer this event as part of the festival’s robust schedule.

