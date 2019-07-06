18th Annual Chrome City Ride scheduled for Sunday, July 28th

by

The Benedictine campus in Ridgely, Md., welcomes motorcycles, street rods, classic and custom cars to campus Sunday, July 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the organization’s 18th Annual Chrome City Ride to benefit kids with disabilities.

The $35 per-person fee includes an official ride t-shirt, a BBQ lunch and a day of fun for a great cause. Participants may register online before the event or at registration and rally starting point locations including: Outback Steakhouse in Annapolis, Md., CPR Porsche Restoration (next to Paul T. Ewing, Inc.) in Easton, Md., Old Glory Harley Davidson in Laurel, Md., Hitchcock Autoworks in Owings, Md., or on campus in Ridgely, Md.

As one of the state’s largest rides, the annual car and motorcycle event draws more than 1,000 riders and raises much-needed funds each year to expand educational resources for children and with developmental disabilities as well as autism and support opportunities for adults with disabilities to work and live in the community.

This year, a donated signed Paul Reed Smith guitar will be sold through an online auction with all proceeds going to support Benedictine. Returning event favorites include “Rockin’ Elvis” and Big Daddy P with DJ Chris, motorcycle demonstrators, door prizes and auction items. For more information join the Facebook event page @ChromeCityRideforBenedictine or visit https://www.benschool.org/support-benedictine/special-events/chrome-city-ride/