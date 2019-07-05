Canceled – Chestertown “Music in the Park” Concert – Chesapeake Brass Band

by

The leader for the Chesapeake Brass Band has decided to postpone the concert by the Chesapeake Brass Band scheduled for this Saturday, July 6, in Fountain Park in downtown Chestertown. Rain and thunderstorms are predicted off and on for the entire day with temperatures in the high 80s and “feels like” temperatures ten degrees higher n the 90s.

At first, the band had planned to go to a nearby church as a rain location, but upon checking out the facilities in person, it became apparent that it would not be possible to fit all 35 members of the band into the available space.

Plans are to reschedule the concert for early September, tentatively for the weekend of Sept. 6-8, exact day and time to be determined. The Sept. concert may be an afternoon concert as dusk comes earlier by then.

The Chesapeake Brass Band is a traditional, British-style brass band that plays popular and patriotic songs. For more information, dates and locations of other concerts, and to hear a sample of their music, see their website at http://www.chesapeakebrassband.org/

There are three remaining concerts in the Chestertown Music in the Park summer series. All are on scheduled for Saturday evenings from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. except the Legacy Day event which starts at 5:00 p.m. and goes until about 9:30 p.m.

July 20 – Music from Musicals with Marcia Gilliam

Aug 3 – Swing City band playing Miller, Dorsey and other Big Band favorites

Aug 17 – Legacy Day – parade, street dancing, live music, 5 – 9:30 p.m. Soul music Quiet Fire band