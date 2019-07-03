by

Here are some nearby locations for fireworks and other 4th of July fun.

Unfortunately, Chestertown will not have a fireworks display this year, due to budgetary restrictions. (Ignore the Google listing that claims otherwise!)

But where can you go? We found a few places nearby. The best is probably tonight, Wed. July 3, in Rock Hall but there are also firework displays on Thursday the 4th in Annapolis over the harbor and in Delaware in Smyrna and Middletown.

On July 4 itself, Rock Hall is pretty much humming all day with a 5-mile race starting at 8:00 am, followed by a parade from 10:00 – 11:30 am, and music, street vendors, etc. Then if you haven’t had your fill yet, you can head to Annapolis, Middletown, or Smyrna for more fireworks starting at dusk.

There are several other official Independence Day celebrations with fireworks displays within reasonable driving distance, including North East on Wed., July 3. If you’d prefer to do something on Friday, head out to Chesapeake City for a Friday, 5-10 pm celebration with music and fireworks. ($10 admission; live music). Or on Saturday, you could head a little south and east to St. Michael’s for the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s big event on July 6 ($10 admission; live big band music). For details on these and others around Maryland, visit the Maryland Office of Tourism website. www.visitmaryland.org/article/4th-of-july-celebrations

Fireworks on Wednesday, July 3

Rock Hall over the harbor starting about 9 pm. The Rock Hall display is usually the biggest and best in the area with a fabulous finale and great music during the entire display. www.rockhallmd.com; mparry@rockhallmd.gov

North East, MD – $10 admission fee includes live music. Can be seen in the area without tickets to the music.

Fireworks on Thursday, July 4

Smyrna, DE – Fireworks at dusk at Municipal Park in Smyrna, Delaware; www.visitdelaware.com

Middletown, DE – Fireworks over Silver Lake Park at dusk. www.middletownde.org.

Annapolis – Fireworks start at 9:15 pm over Annapolis Harbor in Annapolis; www.annapolis.gov

Fireworks on Friday, July 5

Chesapeake City – Fireworks Independence Celebration & Fireworks July 5 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Pell Gardens, Bohemia Ave, Chesapeake City, MD An evening of food, music, and fireworks. Festivities begin at 5 pm in the Pell Gardens ($10 admission; live music) with food and music. Fireworks Display – starts around 9 pm. Best Viewing is anywhere along the canal on either the north or south sides of town where the rockets will once again show their red glare over the C&D Canal. There will be food vendors and pushcarts plus light sticks for sale. https://chesapeakecity.com/chesapeake-city-md-chamber-commerce-event/independence-celebration-fireworks-3/

Fireworks on Saturday, July 6

S. Michael’s – Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum July 6, 7-10 pm ($10 admission, $6 members; live big band music). http://cbmm.org/event/big-band-night-fireworks/ Get tickets online.

Non-Fireworks Events on July 4

Rock Hall – Thurs, July 4th 7am-9: 30 am – Before the Parade Breakfast at Rock Hall American Legion, 21423 Sharp St., Rock Hall; $9/adult, $4/ages 4-8, ages 3 & under free; Call 410-639-7081

Rock Hall – Thurs, July 4th 8 am – Flat Five Race at Municipal Bldg., 5585 Main St., Rock Hall; 5-mile loop through Rock Hall; Must pre-register; $15/per person; For more info or to register call 410-490-6951; www.rockhallmd.gov.

Rock Hall – Thurs, July 4th 10am-11: 30 am – 4th of July Parade on Main St., Rock Hall; Parade lineup begins at 9 am at Rock Hall Lagoon; Floats, bands, marchers & more; More events follow the parade at the Civic Center on Main St. including opening ceremonies, dedication ceremony, country music concert, talent show & much more; Call 410-639-7719; www.rockhallmd.com

Rock Hall – 11am-until … – Pit Beef & Turkey Sandwiches at the Civic Center in Rock Hall; $8/ea.; Proceeds benefits Sons of American Legion; Call 410-639-7081 for more info.