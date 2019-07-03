by

‘Channel Marker presents the Kevin Hines Story’, an evidenced based suicide prevention, free speaking engagement open to the public. Kevin Hines is a national suicide survivor, public speaker, award winning documentary filmmaker, and best-selling author. In the Year 2000, Kevin attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Many factors contributed to his miraculous survival including a sea lion which kept him afloat until the Coast Guard arrived. Kevin now travels the world sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery while teaching people of all ages the art of wellness and the ability to survive pain with true resilience.

The event will be held at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College, on Thursday September 19, as a two-part speaking engagement. The Suicide Prevention Education for Professionals session begins at 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm. CEUs will be provided by Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. is an approved sponsor of the Maryland Board of Social Work Examiners for continuing education credits for licensed social workers in Maryland. This session is ideal for school professionals, first responders, veterans, healthcare and human service professionals.

The ‘Kevin Hines Story’ concludes the second session with a FREE Public event from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm.

Channel Marker welcomes you to partner with us as an event sponsor to help increase awareness of the importance of suicide prevention and education, encourage the community to start talking about the topic of suicide, and to promote healthy healing as well as shining a light on hope for individuals and their communities.

Our Mission

Channel Marker creates a healthy Mid-Shore community through mental illness prevention programs, wellness support, and adaptive community services to individuals and their families.

For more information about this event or to register for the Suicide Prevention Education for professionals session visit www.channelmarker.org.