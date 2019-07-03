Cancer Center Team and SRH Partners Provide Free Screenings for Skin Cancer

by

Dermatology physicians, advanced practice providers and volunteers from the Kent County Health Department, Easton Dermatology Associates and Shore Dermatology in Cambridge, along with staff and volunteers from the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health screened 119 people for skin cancer during screenings held during May and June.

“It is really gratifying to work with our community partners, including the physicians and advanced practice providers and their staff, to provide these potentially life-saving screenings every year,” said Jeanie Scott, Cancer Center manager. “This year, the screenings resulted in 37 recommendations for biopsies or other follow up and two cases of melanoma were diagnosed, which really shows the value of taking advantage of screening opportunities.”

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.