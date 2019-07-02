Find YOUR Summer at RiverArts

by

RiverArts will offer art and pottery classes, popup galleries, new gallery exhibitions, and camps and drop-in art days for kids in July and August. Classes including painting, photography, and multiple pottery options, exhibits and pop-up galleries, and talks and events will give community members lots of opportunities to engage with the arts this summer!

Travel Photography Basics, offered by popular demand with accomplished photographer Bob Miller will run Tuesdays, July 9 – 30. Designed to help students take beautiful photos of people, places, and events whether at home or on the road, this class cover topics including planning a photographic trip, composition, tips for shooting natural and urban landscapes. In addition to techniques for photographing people, architecture, and festival or parade events, instruction will be given for low light photography such as one would find in an aquarium or museum, unusual situations (such as from a plane), and night photography. A trip is a journey of the mind and heart. Your photos can reflect how you felt, what you discovered and what you wish to show others. This class can help you be ready to do just that.

Lynne Lockhart, signature member of the Society of Animal Artists and a RiverArts favorite, will offer Cats, Big and Small on July 11 & 12, a natural follow-up to her dog portraiture class last February. Students will learn about basics anatomy, gesture, fur patterns, and more, gaining confidence whether adding a cat to a landscape, a still life, or doing a portrait. RiverArts is delighted to partner with the Kent County Humane Society, which will provide adoptable models for this class.

On July 24 – 26, Ben Dize will offer a three-day drypoint etching workshop in which students will learn about and practice one of the oldest forms of printmaking, invented in the 15th century by German author Housebrook Master. Drypoint etching does not involve the use of acid, but instead uses a hard, sharp-pointed needle to inscribe an image into the plate before inking and printing.

Finally, on July 26, Kris Kelley Majors will offer a locally-themed TGIF paint night: Blue Moon on the Chester River. This two hour session will provide painters of all skill levels (beginner to advanced) the chance to create a piece inspired by the Chester River. Instruction will include techniques for blending paint to create a beautiful night sky, using brushes to create silhouettes and textures, and painting water with reflections. A great alternative to a night out at the bar or an expensive dinner, TGIF nights at RiverArts provide a relaxing, fun start to the weekend. No experience is necessary, and all materials and instructions are provided to complete and take home a finished project. BYOB and snacks for a fun Friday night! Our friends at Chester River Wine & Cheese are happy to offer a 20% discount to TGIF class registrants for a bottle of wine and some noshes for the class. Just show them your registration confirmation.

First Friday, July 5, will see the opening reception of the RiverArts Gallery exhibit, Patterns of Eastern Shore Life, and at the ArtsAlive! Education Center, a pop-up gallery Photo Fest featuring work of RiverArts Photography Club members. Professional formal or holiday-themed portraits will be taken on the spot by Club members for a $10 suggested donation.

There is still some room in select Summer Camp sessions for Little Kids (ages 4-6) and Big Kids (ages 8 – 13) with themes including Dinosaurs, Fiber Arts, Construction and more. Visit the KidSpot page for more information: http://chestertownriverarts.net/summer-camps/

There is more to come in August, with classes including Kiln Art Glass, Pattern, Rhythm, and Repetition in Your Art, Basic Drawing, more First Friday fun, a Judged Photography and Wood exhibition, and more!

To register or for more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org/education-2 and click on Education, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

RiverArts galleries and main office is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, First Fridays until 8 PM. Our Education Center is 200 High St., and the Clay Studio is 204 High St.

Chestertown RiverArts is a member-supported, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is: “To be the place Where the Arts Meet the Community”