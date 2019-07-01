Retreat House at Hillsboro Sponsors Women’s Retreat

by

The Retreat House at Hillsboro is sponsoring its first overnight retreat program for women on Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29 at The Foehliage Retreat Center in Galena, Maryland. The theme of the retreat is “Seeing with the Eyes of the Heart,” inspired by the book Lost in Wonder: Rediscovering the Spiritual Art of Attentiveness by Esther de Waal. The retreat will provide women the time and space to focus on their personal spiritual needs and would benefit all, including mothers, teachers, caretakers, healthcare or hospice workers, and business leaders.

“This retreat is an opportunity for women to step away from their daily routines to rest, reflect and awaken the spirit,” says retreat facilitator Linda Mastro. “Participants will ponder questions that spark their imaginations and listen for guidance from the practice of paying attention.”

Check-in begins at 3pm on Friday, September 27, and the retreat opens with dinner and a short session to set the tone for the weekend. Saturday’s program will flow in and out of silence, with time for journaling, walking on the grounds, reflection, and conversation. The retreat will conclude on Sunday, September 29 with a morning worship service and brunch.

“All that you need to bring is your whole self, all of your senses, and a willingness to see where God may be leading you,” Mastro says. “Dress for comfort and time outdoors. Women of all faith traditions are welcome.”

The Retreat House at Hillsboro was established in 2014 as a place to share God’s abundant love in the world by holding a sacred, compassionate and inclusive space. “The Retreat House is a precious sanctuary for all kinds of people who want to experience more hope and joy through a deeper spiritual life,” says director Francie Thayer.“We recognize that coming to Hillsboro isn’t always an option and we are delighted to be able to offer our programs beyond the boundaries of our property. The women’s retreat will be a wonderful way to move out into the world.”

Thayer adds, “Linda Mastro has led several programs at the Retreat House and we are so pleased to have her facilitate our first overnight program for women. Linda’s ability to listen, laugh and engage others in meaningful conversation will make this a delightful experience for the women who attend this retreat.”

The Foehliage Retreat Center is located in Kent County, Maryland. In this intimate facility, participants can enjoy the beauty of nature, the flowing Sassafras River, and glorious sunrises and sunsets. Hosts Gene and Suzanne Foehl exemplify hospitality with homemade meals, comfortable sleeping rooms, and an assortment of inside and outside spaces in which to rest, reflect and explore the retreat themes.

Retreat participation is limited to 15 women. Costs are $375 per person for a single room and $325 for a shared room. The fee includes two nights of lodging, five homemade meals, snacks, and all retreat materials.

To reserve your space at “Seeing with the Eyes of the Heart,” send an email to meg@retreathousehillsboro.org with your name and phone number and send a $100 deposit by July 15, 2019 to The Retreat House, P.O. Box 3, Hillsboro, MD 21641. Final payment will be due by August 15. For more information, call the Retreat House at (410) 364-7069. For more information about the Foehliage Retreat Center, visit foehliageretreatcenter.org.

The Retreat House at Hillsboro is located on the grounds of St. Paul’s Church at 22005 Church Street, Hillsboro, Maryland, and is open for group retreats and meetings, individual hermitages, meditation and any who seek a spiritual connection. A traditional Chartres-style walking labyrinth is always open for walking and prayer. The Retreat House at Hillsboro is a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, MD. For more information, visit our website at http://retreathousehillsboro.org or contact Francie Thayer, Director, at (410) 364-7069 or info@retreathousehillsboro.org.