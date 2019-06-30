Wilderness First Responder Training Offered at Washington College This Summer

by

Wilderness First Responder, the definitive wilderness course in medical training, leadership, and critical thinking for professionals and leaders working in outdoor education and low-resource and remote areas, will be offered this summer at Washington College.

The course, administered by Wilderness Medical Associates International and hosted by Washington College, will be held Sunday July 21 through Saturday July 27. Upon successful completion, students will receive a Wilderness First Responder certification and certification of BLS/HPL CPR, valid for three years.

Wilderness First Responder (WFR, pronounced “woofer”) is the ideal medical training for leaders in remote areas including outdoor educators, guides, military, professional search and rescue teams, researchers, and those involved in disaster relief. The curriculum is comprehensive and practical. It includes the essential principles and skills required to assess and manage medical problems in isolated and extreme environments for days and weeks if necessary. Written by a team of medical rescue researchers and professionals, the curriculum is comprehensive, complete, and annually updated, making it the most current and cutting-edge course of any first response medical training (urban or remote) in the world.

The comprehensive training includes:

– The General Principles of Wilderness and Rescue Medicine with an emphasis on the prevention and identification of medical emergencies, appropriate technology, and risk management.

– Patient assessment and emergency care including CPR, Basic Life Support, and the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis and asthma.

– Environmental Medicine including altitude illness, hypothermia and heat illness, frostbite and cold injury, lightning, submersion, and environmental toxins.

– Backcountry Medicine including the assessment and treatment of common medical problems.

– Musculoskeletal Problems including unstable and stable injuries overuse syndromes, and dislocations.

– Wound management including open fractures, lacerations, burns, and blisters.

– Practical skills including splinting, bandaging, litter packaging and medical kit preparation.

– WMA International Wilderness Protocols including wound cleaning and exploration, spine injury assessment, dislocation reduction, BLS/HPL CPR in the remote setting, and anaphylaxis and asthma.

Cost is $725 tuition for the week. Housing is available on-site at Washington College for an additional $120 for the week.

To register click here: http://bit.ly/WACWFR2019