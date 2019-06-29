Linda King Hall and Steve Bleinberger Featured on First Friday at The Artists’ Gallery

by

On First Friday, July 5th, Linda King Hall and Steve Bleinberger will be the featured artists at The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday for a reception from 5-8 p.m. Works by Linda Hall and Steve Bleinberger will be featured throughout the month of July.

Linda King Hall grew up in Ohio and holds a BFA in graphic design and a minor in Art Education from Ohio State University. Following graduation, she taught art in grades K-12, and studied with internationally known painter, Charles Reid and the Silvermine Guild of Art in Norwalk, CT. After working in advertising and design for 15 years, she moved to Betterton on the Eastern Shore. Linda is an award winning artist, and has been awarded Signature memberships in the Philadelphia Watercolor Society, the North East Watercolor Society, the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, and the Baltimore Watercolor Society. She is a member of The Working Artists Forum in Easton, Chestertown Riverarts and an exhibitor in The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. Her paintings for this show represent visions of her painting trips to Provence, France, Guatemala, England, Wales and the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay. She is called to paint the ever changing light on the landscape, or the lack of it at dusk, or a still life in the studio. As a teacher once said, “Color gets the credit, but value does the work.” Linda continues to be excited about learning and painting, and is pleased to share her visions in plein air and in the studio, believing as Edward Hopper once expressed, “If I could put it into words, I wouldn’t have to paint it.”

Steve Bleinberger is an award winning Maryland watercolor artist who has exhibited successfully throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. As once stated by an American Watercolor Society Juror upon viewing one of his paintings, “…this large juicy seascape is masterfully painted with sky, swells and sails full of motion…yet wonderfully harmonious.” Steve’s affinity for all things Chesapeake was nurtured while growing up surrounded by water on the shores of Thomas Point, just south of Annapolis, within sight and sound of an iconic lighthouse. Included in this show will be several of Steve’s new landscape compositions in oil. A winner of numerous awards and honors, as well as inclusion in national and international juried exhibitions, Steve is especially known and respected for his seascapes of the Chesapeake-Tidewater region and for his depictions of the bay’s workboats. Bleinberger’s paintings and prints may be found in several private collections as well as gracing the homes, boats and offices of those who love and “follow the water,” including legendary racing skippers, watermen, naval officers and a president of the United States. Steve is a member of Maryland Federation of Art, Queen Anne’s County Arts Council, Chestertown Riverarts and is an exhibitor in The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. He holds a BFA from Richmond’s Virginia Commonweath University.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays fro 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call 410-778-2425.