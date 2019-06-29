Benedictine Announces Appointment of Cheryl Keamy to Board of Trustees

by

Benedictine, an organization that cares for nearly 200 children and adults with developmental disabilities, announced the appointment of Cheryl Keamy to its Foundation Board of Trustees.

Keamy, of Vienna, Va., is the owner of Innovative Concepts Unlimited, Inc., and has over 25 years of experience with market research and preparation of marketing proposals and implementation.

She is an American University and Wheaton College alumna with degrees in Public Policy and Government and Economics. Keamy currently serves on the boards of Wheaton College, The Wendt Center, Chords of Courage, and Women in the Arts. Before becoming a business owner in 1987, Keamy was the Director of Marketing for AARP.

The Benedictine Foundation supports priority projects including expanding educational resources and vocational training for students and adults. The Foundation’s Board of Trustees oversees the Foundation’s mission, planning and assets. All members of the Board are volunteers with valuable expertise in educational, legal, public policy, corporate, marketing and other arenas.

“We are extremely happy and grateful that Ms. Keamy has joined our Board. All of the professionals who have accepted the call to serve in these volunteer positions on our Board, are distinguished in their fields. We greatly appreciate their willingness to participate in the continued success of our organization as we strive to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities.” stated Charles Mills, President of Benedictine’s Board of Trustees.