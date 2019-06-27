MSCF Annual Business Breakfast last June 14

by

On June 14, Mid-Shore Community Foundation hosted its Annual Business Breakfast at Chesapeake College. MSCF President Buck Duncan thanked six retiring Directors for contributing their time and talent to the mission of the Foundation: Bill Boyd, Dick Barker, Janelle Buck, Sara Jane Davidson, Ann Jacobs, and Greg Meekins. Most of them will continue to volunteer as committee members or scholarship readers. He then welcomed five new Directors: Bill Christopher and Tracy Tyler from Dorchester County, Becky Loukides from Caroline County, Joe Holt from Kent County, and John Lewis and Jenny Rhodes from Queen Anne’s County.

The keynote speaker for the event was Clay B. Stamp, Assistant Manager & Emergency Services Director for Talbot County. Clay spoke about the opioid crisis, the unique challenges this social and health problem presents, and Governor Hogan’s approach to combatting it through the Opioid Operational Command Center, which Clay led. He thanked State Senator Addie Eckardt,who was in attendance, for her assistance in these efforts. He also thanked the many non-profit representatives in the room for their work supporting the individuals and their families affected by this crisis in so many different ways.

The highlight of the meeting was the distribution of grant awards. In the past fiscal year, MSCF has disbursed more than $4,000,000 in grants and over $700,000 in scholarships to Mid-Shore organizations and students. Another $250,000 was awarded at the meeting from the following MSCF donor advised funds: Artistic Insights, Ferree, Fryling, Reade and Mary Corr, Reynolds/Cristiano and George B. Todd. Twenty organizations received awards: CASA of the Mid-Shore, Chesapeake College Foundation, Church Hill Theatre, Compass Regional Hospice, Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, Delmarva Community Services, Dorchester County Public Library, Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, Easton Choral Arts Society, Echo Hill Outdoor School, Historical Society of Talbot County, Maryland Food Bank, MidShore Meals til Monday, New Beginnings Youth and Family Services, Pickering Creek Audubon Center, Radcliffe Creek School, ShoreRivers, Talbot Community Connections, Talbot Interfaith Shelter and Wye River Upper School.