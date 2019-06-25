New Fitness Center to Open at Washington Square in July

by

A new fitness center is opening at Washington Square Shopping Center right next to Town Stationers, which is soon to close its doors.

Sean Madden of Madden Fitness says he hopes to open by July 15, pending completion of renovations and inspections.

The facility will offer personal and group training as well as personalized performance training for competitive athletes. In addition to personal training, Madden said a basic membership for access to the wide array of cardio and resistance equipment will be “very affordable,” and he plans to have 24-hour keyless access by the end of the year.

Madden has been a fitness trainer for 12 years, of which six were spent at Aquafit in Chestertown. Prior to Aquifit, Madden was a trainer at Commitment Fitness in Centreville, which is now a YMCA.

A long time rugby player and fitness enthusiast, Madden says his job provides the best of both worlds.

“I get paid to do something I truly love and at the same time help others live happier healthier lives.”

Madden has earned quite a following in Chestertown and said his first order of business will focus on reconnecting with old clients and signing on new members.

New programs will be introduced after things are up and running he said. He said a “boxing type” workout will be available as well as HIIT training (High Intensity Interval Training).

Madden can be reached at 443-282-6121.