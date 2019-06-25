Delmarva Review: Daybreak by Darien Gee

by

Author’s Note: “While I was working on a collection of ‘micro narratives’ about my matrilineal line, my mother shared this story with me. Her memory of these small details during a chaotic and difficult time struck me as both poignant and powerful, but lingering in the background was a secret that travelled with her from China to Taiwan, and then eventually to the United States—the truth about my grandfather’s other family.”

The Communists are coming. On the boat, my mother is 11.

They have suitcases, trunks, crates, a Simmons mattress stowed

below. Money and jewels sewn into the folds of clothing, papers

declaring who they are. The Liang Family. Nationalists.

Kuomintang. They leave behind furniture, dishes, a piano⎯a

country. My mother steps onto a bridge that joins the dock to

the ship, holding her older brother’s hand, their mother pressed

close. Behind them trails a nurse with a young boy,

my mother’s half-brother. Her father, resplendent in a brown

western suit, waves them to their room.

My mother swallows a lungful of air, holds it in. Another boat,

the Taiping, was sunk two months ago—fifteen hundred people and

their gold lines the bottom of the Strait. For three days, they

drift over those bodies, those ill-fated treasures. On the fourth

day, the rise of a dark green mountain range set against an

orange dawn sky. It was the most beautiful thing I had ever

seen. Paddle boats idle as they pull into port. Hello, friends,

hello! The locals are selling bananas. In her pocket, my mother

fingers a silver dollar before tossing it to the man below. She

awaits, arms outstretched, for a first taste of freedom.

_____

“Daybreak” is the first of four of Darien Gee’s powerful micro narratives in Volume 11 of Delmarva Review. Gee, from Hawaii, is the author of five novels, published by Penguin Random House, and an award-winning book on writing memoir. She is a former Vermont Studio fellow and received a writing grant from the Sustainable Arts Foundation. Her creative nonfiction has appeared in numerous literary journals. Say hello at: dariengee.com.

Delmarva Review publishes the best of original new poetry, nonfiction, and fiction selected from thousands of annual submissions by authors within the region and beyond. The independent, nonprofit literary journal is supported by individual contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Obtain the paperback edition from Mystery Loves Company, in Oxford, and Amazon.com. An electronic edition is also available from Amazon.com. Website: DelmarvaReview.org