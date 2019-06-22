Mid-Atlantic Tire Pros to Service Hybrid Vehicles and Batteries

by

Mid-Atlantic TirePros in Easton, an independently owned and operated automotive repair shop, has joined The Hybrid Shop (THS), a growing international network of dealers committed to providing expert care for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Through its partnership and training with THS, Mid-Atlantic TirePros will now offer hybrid services on the Mid Shore. A cornerstone of The Hybrid Shop’s service offerings is its hybrid battery replacement service, which includes the installation of hybrid batteries that are reconditioned in THS’ own California manufacturing facility. Using proprietary processes and technology, this green service restores up to 95 percent of the battery pack’s original power and energy and saves customers thousands of dollars. The ability to restore, as opposed to replacing, the batteries is a critical element in the environmental sustainability of these services.

Terry John, the owner of Mid-Atlantic TirePros, said the business is thrilled to join THS and to be able to take their commitment to both customers and the environment to the next level. He stated, “We look forward to putting THS’ proven technical process to work and expanding our services. This will be a less expensive option for hybrid owners, as they will not have return to the car dealerships for non-warranty maintenance, battery replacement, and repairs.”

He added, “We will also continue to provide service and repairs to all other makes and models as we have for the past fifteen years.”

Dave Crawford, President of The Hybrid Shop, said the organization welcomed Mid-Atlantic TirePros as THS’ newest Dealer Partner.

“Their leadership and dedication to the future of hybrid vehicles, as well as their commitment to the education of their customers and the public across their region, make them an ideal addition to our rapidly-increasing network of experts,” Crawford said.

For further information, contact Terry John at Mid-Atlantic TirePros at 410-770-3337 or visit midatlantictire.com.