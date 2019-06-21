WRUS Senior Torrienne Emery Signs Division II Tennis Scholarship

by

Torrienne Emery, a recent graduate of Wye River Upper School in Centreville, MD has signed a Division II scholarship offer to play tennis for Southern Wesleyan University in Central, South Carolina.

Emery never lost a singles match while representing the Wye River Raptors tennis team. Emery was coached by Joe Brannegan at Wye River and privately by Coach Aime Ngounoue. Emery is ranked 70th out of 550 players in her high school region.

“Playing college tennis in the South has been a lifelong dream,” said Emery. “I am really excited to take my tennis to the next level at Southern Wesleyan. Wye River has done so much to help me academically. The people at school really helped make this dream a reality.”

Torrie has been an invaluable asset to the Wye River community as a leader in athletics, a performer in theater and music programs, a dedicated scientist, and a coach to younger tennis players. Coach Brannegan honored her contributions and congratulated her for this outstanding achievement at a recent Awards Ceremony.

