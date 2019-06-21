The Spy Near Death Experiences Dialogue: Roland Comtois

by

Given the popularity of the Spy’s recent interview with David LaMotte and his observations and interest in near-death experiences last month, we have been eager to continue on an ongoing dialogue with others who have personally experienced this phenonium or have helped with individuals understanding their own NDE.

So when we heard the Roland Comtois, the acclaimed spiritual medium and grief specialist was returning to the Eastern Shore this weekend for several programs related to EDE and his spiritual work in connecting those experiencing profound grief with departed loved ones, we were successful in asking him to stop by the new Spy Studio on Goldsborough Street in Easton to discuss his own experience.

In our conversation, Roland shares with us his own NDE and how this experience shaped his perceptions of life, love, and his mission of healing and comforting his patients.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. Roland will be presenting a program on June 21– Channeling Event: The St. Michaels Inn, St. Michaels, MD 7 PM to 9 PM and on June 22nd – “Through the Door’ and Channeling Event: Avalon/Stoltz Listening Room, “Through the Door” the story of Roland’s near-death experience and then the second part is channeling of messages. 8 PM to 10 PM. Tickets can be purchased through www.rolandcomtois.net for the St. Michaels event and the other events in the area or

www.avalonfoundation.org for the Easton event.

