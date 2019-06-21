“The Longest Day” — A Poem for the Summer Solstice by Ed Minch

The Longest Day
It snuck up on me again
timidly allowing tomorrow to be shorter
slipping slowly at first then faster
til dark overtakes light
then comes to a halt letting light start to catch up
and as it stretches into next year
it sneaks up on me again
Ed Minch, Chestertown, 2019
