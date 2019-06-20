Kent County Public Library Celebrates Summer Reading Kickoff

by

Kent County Public Library’s summer reading program is back!

This year’s theme, A Universe of Stories, creates the opportunity for kids to explore the galaxy through books, special events, and the ever-popular summer reading game.

The excitement kicks off on Monday, June 24th with three performances by David Darwin, One Man Sideshow. From juggling to fire eating, plate spinning to unicycling, this not to be missed family-friendly performance will take place at all three KCPL locations –North County at 11am, Rock Hall at 2:30pm, and Chestertown at 6pm.

KCPL’s calendar is packed with programs all summer long, including making a spectroscope to explore the science of visible light, creating galactic pendants, several family films, special after-hours storytimes, and making space slime. This summer’s featured performances include The Insane Science of Fairyland, “The Sky is Not the Limit” with Story Tapestries, “Aliens!” by Sciencetellers, and the legendary Mr. Sam’s Nursery Rhyme Rock Concert.

This year’s A Universe of Stories summer reading game is full of activities and reading adventures designed to keep young brains engaged and curious. Players complete activities to earn points and redeem them for prizes, including books, art kits, Orioles and Shorebird baseball tickets, gift cards, and more. At the end of the summer, all players who have redeemed at least 50 points will be entered in the grand prize raffle drawing! Kids can vote for what the grand prize will be–a telescope or a Chromebook–when they sign up to play the game. Registration is open at all KCPL locations and points can be redeemed through August 31st.

Kent County Public Library’s summer reading program is made possible in part by the 2019 Library Readers Reach for the Stars grant from the PNC Foundation.

For more information about the summer reading game and the many special events happening at KCPL this summer, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.